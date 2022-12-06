Russia’s Dec 5 missile attack on Ukraine cost $400-500 million – Forbes Ukraine

﻿Kalibr cruise missile. Source: MissileThreat

On December 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types worth $400-500 million in total, according to Forbes Ukraine’s calculations.

Russia launched its eighth massive missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities on December 5. In total, more than 70 missiles were fired, of which the Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than 60, according to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There were hits on energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The Air Force Command said that on December 5, the following types of missiles were fired at Ukraine:

38 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles,

22 Kalibr cruise missiles,

three Kh-22 cruise missiles,

six Kh-59 cruise missiles,

one air-based cruise missile Kh-31P.

“To calculate the cost of these missiles, Forbes used the following estimates: the cost of the Kh-101 missile is $13 million, Kh-555 costs $4 million, a Kalibr’s price tag is at $6.5 million, Kh-22’s $1 million, Kh-59 costs $0.5 million, X-31P is $0.5 million. The total cost of all launched missiles is at $ 400-500 million,” Forbes Ukraine wrote.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian military spending / budget, Russian missile attacks