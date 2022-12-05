Ukraine’s air defense shot down 85% of Russian missiles during the 4th massive attack which is the best result during the war

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 60 out of 70 missiles that Russian launched on 5 December, targeting mainly Ukraine’s power grid. This was the 4th Russian massive attack against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Yet, Ukraine’s air defense showed the best result since the beginning of the war.

“Ukraine’s air defense shot down more than 60 cruise missiles out of more than 70” that Russia launched today, Ukraine’s Air Force command stated.

According to preliminary information, Russia launched 38 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from eight Tu-95 strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk regions of the Rostov Region.The enemy also launched 22 Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea Fleet ships.In addition, long-range Tu-22 bombers launched three Kh-22 cruise missiles, as well as Su-35 fighters launched six Kh-59 guided air missiles and one Kh-31P,” Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Explosions happened in Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Odesa. At least 5 out of 25 Ukrainian regions reported power outages after the Russian attack:

Mass power outages as Ukraine again under mass Russian missile strike – updated

