FMs of G7 and Ukraine discussed Ukraine energy needs after Russian massive attack

The foreign ministers of G7 and Ukraine held a meeting after the Russian massive missile attack on 9 March to discuss Ukraine’s needs and energy modernisation. It was convened by Japanese Foreign Minister and chaired by US Secretary of State.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Following Russian strike on Ukraine’s energy grid yesterday, we held a G7+ meeting convened by FM Hayashi and led by @SecBlinken. The energy coalition is ready to address immediate needs, prepare for the next winter season, and invest in Ukraine’s long-term energy modernisation. pic.twitter.com/9XMeGALvp3 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 10, 2023