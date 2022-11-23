Russia launches massive missile attack on Ukraine (updating)

Locals report two explosions in capital Kyiv right now. The Ukrainian air defense is active.

Locals have witnessed Russian missiles flying over Kharkiv (eastern Ukraine), Kremenchuk (central Ukraine) and Vinnytsia (southwestern Ukraine).

Russian missile has hit an object of energy system in Kyiv, according to the Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klychko.

The ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy system has led to power outages all over Ukraine.

Russian missiles have hit residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv oblast, according to the head of the Kyiv Oblast Oleksiy Kuleba.
The Ukrainian air defense is active in Dnipropetrovsk (eastern Ukraine), Mykolaiv (southern Ukraine) and Poltava Oblasts (central Ukraine), according to the heads of regional military administrations.

