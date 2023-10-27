British intel: Russia limits long-range strikes to replenish missile stockpile

Russia’s fleet of long-range heavy bombers has not conducted any air launched cruise missile strikes against Ukraine for over a month, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

The UK intel indicates this is one of the longest gaps in such strikes since the war began.

The analysts suggest Russia has likely needed to reduce the frequency of its strikes in order to replenish its diminishing stockpile of AS-23a KODIAK cruise missiles.

According to the UK intel, while Russia is still able to utilize other strike capabilities, the LRA has been the primary method for conducting stand-off precision strikes against Ukraine.

“Russia will likely use any recently produced cruise missile inventory to continue striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the winter,” the UK intel tweeted.

Russia will likely continue to supplement any such campaign with Iranian-designed one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicle attacks, the UK Defense Ministry concluded.

