British intel: Russia limits long-range strikes to replenish missile stockpile

For the first time since the war began, Russia has halted long-range bomber flights in Ukraine over a month, likely preserving cruise missile to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure this winter.
byMaria Tril
27/10/2023
A cruise missile designated AS-23a KODIAK in NATO. Credit: RBC-Ukraine
Russia’s fleet of long-range heavy bombers has not conducted any air launched cruise missile strikes against Ukraine for over a month, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

The UK intel indicates this is one of the longest gaps in such strikes since the war began.

The analysts suggest Russia has likely needed to reduce the frequency of its strikes in order to replenish its diminishing stockpile of AS-23a KODIAK cruise missiles.

According to the UK intel, while Russia is still able to utilize other strike capabilities, the LRA has been the primary method for conducting stand-off precision strikes against Ukraine.

“Russia will likely use any recently produced cruise missile inventory to continue striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the winter,” the UK intel tweeted.

Russia will likely continue to supplement any such campaign with Iranian-designed one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicle attacks, the UK Defense Ministry concluded.

