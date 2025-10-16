Ukrainian delegation in US meets developer of Tomahawk missiles that could strike deep inside Russia

Washington has become the stage for key negotiations. A Ukrainian delegation met with the manufacturers of Tomahawk missiles, which Kyiv has requested to boost its long-range strike capabilities. Considering US President Donald Trump’s hints about possible approval of the transfer, the meeting is of strategic importance for both sides, Newsweek writes.

With Tomahawk cruise missiles, Ukraine will be able to strike deep into the Russian rear. Currently, Russia shows no sign that it wants to stop the war, instead increasing civilian terror. The Tomahawk could become a weighty factor that forces Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

Kyiv meets with Raytheon and Lockheed Martin

Top Ukrainian officials — Yuliya Svyrydenko, Rustem Umerov, and Olha Stefanishyna — held talks in the US with representatives of Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, according to Andrii Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

Lockheed Martin is the developer of the F-16 fighter jet, which Ukraine received over a year ago.

“Their technologies save lives: F-16s and advanced air defense systems protect Ukraine’s skies, while their offensive solutions powerfully support our forces on the front line,” Yermak said.

Raytheon, the manufacturer of the Tomahawk cruise missile, which has a range of over 1,500 miles, presents it as capable of penetrating layered enemy defenses. Its Russian counterpart is the Kalibr, which Moscow frequently uses against Ukraine.

Trump hints: “I could send them Tomahawks”

In recent days, President Donald Trump has hinted several times that he might agree to transfer Tomahawks to Ukraine. According to analysts, this may be part of a diplomatic game aimed at pushing the Kremlin to engage more actively in peace talks, which have stalled since the Alaska summit.

“I might talk to him [Putin]. I might say, ‘look, if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks,’” Trump said after his second conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in two days.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the sides discussed “strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.” It is expected that the Ukrainian president will join the delegation in Washington to present a “series of steps” focused on air defense and long-range missile systems.

Moscow threatens, Kyiv insists: Tomahawks are needed

Russia has already called the possible transfer an “escalation.” Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned that “the delivery of these missiles could end badly for everyone — especially for Trump himself.”

Meanwhile, Kyiv stresses that Tomahawks would enable Ukraine to strike critical targets deep inside Russian territory.

“We need Tomahawks,” said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, adding that he doesn't believe in magic bullets, but this could be extremely important."

Meanwhile, Yermak emphasized that "every downed Russian missile or destroyed command post proves the quality of American weapons."

According to the New York Times, the US Department of Defense has reported that it has already developed a plan to sell or transfer Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine if President Trump gives the “green light."