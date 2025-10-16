Ukrainian delegation in US meets developer of Tomahawk missiles that could strike deep inside Russia
Kyiv’s high-level delegation meets Raytheon and Lockheed Martin amid Trump’s signals that he could approve long-range missile transfers.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Please leave your suggestions or corrections here
We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!