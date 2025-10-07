Ukraine quietly unveils a mystery Neptune missile version — Lithuania gets the first look

Militarnyi reports that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry presented a new, previously unknown version of the domestic Neptune cruise missile to a Lithuanian delegation. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported the demonstration on 7 October 2025 and shared images, showing the Neptune, the Peklo aerial drone, the Magura V7 naval uncrewed boat, and other domestic equipment. The ministry did not disclose technical specifications of the presented Neptune, but photographs show visible differences compared to earlier versions.

This comes during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow continues daily drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. At the same time, Kyiv is attempting to disrupt Russian fuel production and logistics by striking oil refineries and railway infrastructure with domestically produced long-range drones. Ukraine’s missile production remains limited, with only around 50 Neptune missiles launched over the past year

Lithuania shown a new Neptune missile version

According to Militarnyi, the missile shown to the Lithuanian delegation features notable design changes, including two side bulges. The Defense Ministry did not reveal their exact purpose. One version suggests these elements could be intended for additional fuel tanks.

The new Neptune version also has fins of intermediate length between the earliest R-360 Neptune and the “Long Neptune.”

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine’s manufacturers demonstrated “ready solutions that strike the enemy at the front and in the rear.” He added that Ukrainian manufacturers presented products that “can already be produced tomorrow in partner countries within the Build with Ukraine program.”

Shmyhal emphasized that the presented Ukrainian-made products are ready for production abroad as part of the Build with Ukraine initiative, which supports defense cooperation with partner countries.

Earlier Long Neptune

In August 2025, another modification of the Neptune was presented — the so-called “Long Neptune” or Neptune-MD.

That version had larger dimensions due to the use of additional fuel, which increased the diameter and total length of the missile. It carried a 260 kg warhead, which is 110 kg more than the anti-ship Neptune, and its flight range reached up to 1000 km, compared to 280 km for the original anti-ship version. The missile’s body length measured 6 meters without a booster, and its diameter was 50 centimeters.