Trump has “sort of made a decision” on Tomahawks for Ukraine — and it’s complicated

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out approving Tomahawk missile transfers to Ukraine but said he needs to know how Ukraine plans to use them.

This comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Trump for the long-range missiles during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month. Previously, US officials said they were considering selling Tomahawk missiles to European allies for transfer to Ukraine. The missiles in question have a range of 2,500 kilometers, making Moscow and the entire European part of Russia reachable from Ukrainian territory.

Trump says he’s "sort of made a decision" on Tomahawks

When asked by reporters at the White House on 6 October whether he had made a final decision about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Trump replied that he had “sort of made a decision pretty much,” Reuters reported. But he stressed that any move would depend on Ukraine's intentions.

“I think I want to find out what they're doing with them,” Trump said. “Where are they sending them? I guess I'd have to ask that question. I would ask some questions. I'm not looking to escalate that war.”

Ukraine pushes for Tomahawks via European allies

Previously, Zelenskyy asked the US to sell Tomahawk missiles to European countries that would then transfer them to Ukraine.

Ukraine argues the weapons would enable it to hit military targets far inside Russia and pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations. Currently, Ukraine uses its domestic long-range drones, carrying smaller payloads, for such attacks.

Zelenskyy told “The Axios Show” that he asked Trump for a weapons system that could push Putin to the table — even without being fired. While he did not name the system in the interview, a Ukrainian official and a source familiar with the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting confirmed to Axios it was the Tomahawk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on 5 October that if the US supplied Tomahawks to Ukraine for deep strikes into Russian territory, it would destroy Moscow’s relationship with Washington.

Kyiv unsure of US stance amid control concerns

Axios reported that a Ukrainian official and a source close to Ukraine’s government said they still do not know what Trump’s final decision is. The source added that Trump administration officials in recent weeks raised concerns about whether the US could control how the missiles would be used after they were sold to NATO countries.

What's within range

Earlier, think tank ISW assessed that at least 1,945 Russian military objects are within range of the 2,500-kilometer variant Tomahawk and at least 1,655 within range of the 1,600-kilometer variant.