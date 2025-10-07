Trump has “sort of made a decision” on Tomahawks for Ukraine — and it’s complicated

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out approving Tomahawk missile transfers to Ukraine but said he needs to know how Ukraine plans to use them.
Trump says he’s "sort of made a decision" on Tomahawks
When asked by reporters at the White House on 6 October whether he had made a final decision about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Trump replied that he had “sort of made a decision pretty much,” Reuters reported. But he stressed that any move would depend on Ukraine's intentions.
“I think I want to find out what they're doing with them,” Trump said. “Where are they sending them? I guess I'd have to ask that question. I would ask some questions. I'm not looking to escalate that war.”
Ukraine pushes for Tomahawks via European allies
Previously, Zelenskyy asked the US to sell Tomahawk missiles to European countries that would then transfer them to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy told “The Axios Show” that he asked Trump for a weapons system that could push Putin to the table — even without being fired. While he did not name the system in the interview, a Ukrainian official and a source familiar with the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting confirmed to Axios it was the Tomahawk.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on 5 October that if the US supplied Tomahawks to Ukraine for deep strikes into Russian territory, it would destroy Moscow’s relationship with Washington.
Kyiv unsure of US stance amid control concerns
Axios reported that a Ukrainian official and a source close to Ukraine’s government said they still do not know what Trump’s final decision is. The source added that Trump administration officials in recent weeks raised concerns about whether the US could control how the missiles would be used after they were sold to NATO countries.
What's within range
Earlier, think tank ISW assessed that at least 1,945 Russian military objects are within range of the 2,500-kilometer variant Tomahawk and at least 1,655 within range of the 1,600-kilometer variant.
Read also
-
Tomahawk missiles unlikely for Ukraine, Reuters sources say, as Pentagon examines European workaround
-
WSJ: US to share intelligence for Ukraine’s deep strikes in Russia as Trump administration weighs sending powerful weapons
-
Tomahawk deal with Ukraine? Vance confirms active White House discussions during Fox News appearance
-
Putting Moscow within striking range – Zelenskyy presses Trump for long-range Tomahawk missiles in UN meeting