Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Drone hit fuel depot in Russia’s Oryol, causing a fire

An allegedly Ukrainian one-way attack drone hit a fuel depot in Russia’s Oryol Oblast in the early hours of 17 September, setting a fuel tank ablaze.
byYuri Zoria
17/09/2023
1 minute read
Fire at Russia’s Oryol fuel depot. 17 September 2023. Screenshot from a video published on social media.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In the early hours of 17 September, Russian media reported an explosion in southwestern Russia’s Orel Oblast, followed by a fire at an oil depot.

According to local residents, before the explosion, they heard a sound typical of a drone flying overhead, Liga reports. Russian Telegram channels said fuel tanks caught fire.

Later, Oryol Oblast governor Andrey Klychkov stated that at around 03:50 local time, “an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the city of Oryol.”

“It fell on a non-residential building in the Zheleznodorozhnyi district. The scene has been cordoned off, special services are taking the necessary measures, the situation is under full control. No one was hurt, according to preliminary data,” he wrote on Telegram.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts