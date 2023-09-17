Drone hit fuel depot in Russia’s Oryol, causing a fire

In the early hours of 17 September, Russian media reported an explosion in southwestern Russia’s Orel Oblast, followed by a fire at an oil depot.
According to local residents, before the explosion, they heard a sound typical of a drone flying overhead, Liga reports. Russian Telegram channels said fuel tanks caught fire.
Later, Oryol Oblast governor Andrey Klychkov stated that at around 03:50 local time, “an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the city of Oryol.”
“It fell on a non-residential building in the Zheleznodorozhnyi district. The scene has been cordoned off, special services are taking the necessary measures, the situation is under full control. No one was hurt, according to preliminary data,” he wrote on Telegram.
Read also:
- German Foreign Minister defends Ukraine’s drone attacks on Moscow as legitimate
- British intel: Unmanned aerial vehicles target Moscow as air defense pressure mounts for Russia
- Frontline report: Ukraine struck one of the Russian airfields used by strategic bombers Tu-22
- Frontline report: Ukraine’s complex drone and missile strike on Crimea exposes positions of Russian air defense
- Huge explosion happened on the territory of Zagorsk military factory near Moscow