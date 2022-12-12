2 killed, 10 wounded in Russian Uragan strike on village near Donetsk

Two people were killed and 10 wounded as a result of a Russian strike with Uragan MLRS on Hirnyk, a village roughly 15 km from the front, head of Donetsk Oblast military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko informed. The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital in the city of Selydove. Five-story buildings as well as a bank are damaged. Kyrylenko called upon residents to evacuate.

