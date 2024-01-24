Russia shells Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast: 2 women killed, teen critically injured

On 24 January around 4 pm Kyiv time, Russian forces shelled the town of Hirnyk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, leaving two dead and eight injured, according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

“According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck the town with a missile. Two women, aged 66 and 84, were killed,” the statement on Facebook said.

Russian army's missile strike on 🇺🇦 Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast: 2 dead, 8 injured, including a critical 16-year-old boy.



Damage reported to 2 apartment buildings and 43 one-family homes.



Among the wounded were minors, specified Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

“A 16-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition. Two apartment buildings and 43 private houses have been damaged,” he wrote on Facebook.

Filashkin also urged the evacuation of all those who still remain in the Ukraine-controlled territory of Donetsk Oblast, as Russia seeks to capture it completely with intense ongoing battles centered around Avdiivka.

