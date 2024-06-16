Estonian PM warns: Territorial concessions to Russia to lead to war, not peace

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said at the Global Peace Summit that attempts to appease Russia through territorial concessions will result not in peace but in a new major war, according to Ukrinform.

On 15 June, Ukraine opened the Global Peace Summit in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. The summit aims to develop a strategy for ending Russia’s war.

Over 90 countries, including European states, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, are attending the event.

“I am concerned when I hear of peace initiatives that do not consider the principles of the UN Charter (regarding the inviolability of state borders). We need to be careful not to give the impression that some principles, such as Ukraine’s territorial integrity, are secondary,” said Kallas.

She emphasized that adherence to the principle of the inviolability of state territorial integrity is essential for achieving lasting peace and is the cornerstone of a future just peace in Ukraine.

“Talks that territorial concessions to the aggressor will bring peace are self-deception. No, it will not happen because we already saw this in the 1930s when they enabled Hitler’s actions and led to WWII,” the Estonian prime minister stressed.

The official claimed that “if the territorial ambitions of Russia are ignored now, there will be new aggressions and even more casualties worldwide.”

“Many countries have suffered from colonialism, including my country, which was part of Russia, a colonial state, for almost half a century until 1990. At that time, there were also many discussions about peace, but it was peace on Russian terms, with the oppression of everything national Estonian,” Kallas emphasized.

Therefore, today, it is necessary to learn from past mistakes and not make concessions to the aggressor, stated the prime minister.

Read more: