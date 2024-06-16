Eng
Kyiv Pride March calls for unity, equality amid wartime

Military personnel, veterans, and diplomats joined Kyiv’s Pride March held on 16 June in the Ukrainian capital.
byOlena Mukhina
16/06/2024
2 minute read
The Kyiv Pride March on June 16, 2024. Oleksandr Source: Mahula/Suspilne
The capital of Ukraine today held its first KyivPride March since the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Suspilne reports.

Around 500 participants gathered at the event, including military personnel, war veterans, and diplomats who advocated for adopting civil partnership and anti-discrimination laws.

“Unite for equality and victory”: Kyiv Pride March is set to happen amid war 

War veteran Dmytro attended the Kyiv Pride March and emphasized the importance of LGBTQ+ representation across all sectors of society, including the military.

“The Pride March is an opportunity to draw the global community’s attention to the war in Ukraine. We are all living people with real problems. In any society, up to 10% are representatives of the LGBTQ+ community. The same is in the army,” said Dmytro.

The march also received notable support from international diplomats, including Gaël Veyssière, the French Ambassador to Ukraine.

“I am amused to be here today to support identity and equality even during wartime. I am proud to stand here, supporting you and your cravings,” said Veyssière, adding that the global community stands in solidarity with Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community.

Spanning approximately 100 meters, the KyivPride March lasted around 20 minutes due to security concerns. Participants concluded the event by rolling up their banners and dispersing into the subway stations.

At the same time, a pro-“traditional values” group of men emerged on the main Khreshchatyk Street, attempting to intercept and allegedly harm the attendees of the KyivPride March.

Anna Strashok, spokesperson for the Podil District Police Department, confirmed that despite provocations, all Pride March participants safely returned home without incident.

