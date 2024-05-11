Zelenskyy announces reinforcements in Kharkiv Oblast amid ongoing fighting

In a recent address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the intensification of defense operations in Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces are actively countering Russian offensive maneuvers.

According to President Zelenskyy, additional military resources are being deployed to bolster positions in the region’s most vulnerable areas.

“Today, our focus is primarily on the front—the situations in those of our areas where the risk of Russian offensive actions is greatest. Our defensive operations continue in Kharkiv, in the areas of Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka. These are border villages. Our troops have been conducting counter-attacks there for the second day, defending Ukrainian territory,” President Zelenskyy stated in his evening address.

The President informed that he had received two reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, earlier that day, which led to the decision to strengthen their positions, particularly in Kharkiv. “The artillery is operating exactly as needed,” he added.

President Zelenskyy also commented on the ongoing tense situation in Donetsk, particularly along the Pokrovsk direction, in the areas of Semenivka and Netaylovo, where more than 30 combat engagements occur daily. “It’s extremely difficult,” he remarked regarding the situation on this front.

Russian forces had become more active in Kharkiv as of May 10, capturing several villages, with battles continuing to rage. During a briefing with the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, President Zelenskyy confirmed a new wave of Russian offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that reserve units had been sent to northern Kharkiv, and officials from the Operational Strategic Group “Khortytsia” stated that the “grey zone” in Kharkiv Oblast is not expanding, as the Armed Forces prevent Russians from advancing further into the region.

Moreover, over 2,500 residents from northern communities in Kharkiv have been evacuated.

Related: