American satellite communications company Iridium keeps office in Moscow and works for the Russian defense industry

According to the investigation, a Russian military company producing drones still uses navigation systems made by the American Iridium, a global satellite communications company.

Even during the full-scale war, the businesses did not stop cooperating. One of Iridium’s offices still operates in Moscow.

According to trade databases, in 2015-2022, the Russian company Iridium Communications purchased products directly from the US company Iridium Satellite. In 2023, Iridium Communications imported machines made by Iridium Satellite for receiving and converting voice and images indirectly through some unknown intermediaries.

Also, the Cartographer drone, used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, is filled with foreign-made components manufactured by companies in Germany, the United States, and Japan. Among the identified components are a spark plug made by the Japanese company NGK, DIGI XBee wireless connection modules by the US company DIGI international, and chips made by Xilinx, also from the US. According to experts, the drone’s engine is made in Germany.