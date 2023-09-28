Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

American satellite communications company Iridium keeps office in Moscow and works for the Russian defense industry

Ukrainian journalists’ project Trap Agressor revealed it in its new investigation.
byBohdan Ben
28/09/2023
1 minute read
A Russian Kartograf drone which operates thanks to Iridium products as well as other components manufactured in Japan and Germany. Photo by Trap Aggressor
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

According to the investigation, a Russian military company producing drones still uses navigation systems made by the American Iridium, a global satellite communications company.

Even during the full-scale war, the businesses did not stop cooperating. One of Iridium’s offices still operates in Moscow.

According to trade databases, in 2015-2022, the Russian company Iridium Communications purchased products directly from the US company Iridium Satellite. In 2023, Iridium Communications imported machines made by Iridium Satellite for receiving and converting voice and images indirectly through some unknown intermediaries. 

Also, the Cartographer drone, used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, is filled with foreign-made components manufactured by companies in Germany, the United States, and Japan. Among the identified components are a spark plug made by the Japanese company NGK, DIGI XBee wireless connection modules by the US company DIGI international, and chips made by Xilinx, also from the US. According to experts, the drone’s engine is made in Germany.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts