Drones attack oil depot in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, causes fire

Russian air defenses intercepted 42 drones during an overnight attack that set ablaze one of the largest military supply oil terminal in the Oryol Oblast
byMaria Tril
22/12/2024
1 minute read
oryol oblast
The fire after the drone attack on Russia’s Oryol Oblast on 22 December 2024. Credit: Russian Telegram channel Baza.
A drone attack sparked a fire at an oil terminal in the village of Stalnoy Kon in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military.

Oryol Oblast is located in western Russia. The city of Oryol, which is the administrative center of the oblast, is approximately 110 kilometers (about 68 miles) from the nearest point on the Ukrainian border.

Multiple explosions were heard from the direction of the oil depot where flames were visible, according to Telegram channels. About 10 fire trucks responded to the scene.

Local residents report that several helicopters arrived to support air defense efforts against the UAVs.

“The Oryol Oblast is once again experiencing a massive drone attack, which resulted in another fire at a fuel infrastructure facility in the village of Stalnoy Kon in the Oryol municipal district,” Klychkov wrote.

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have already struck the Stalnoy Kon Linear Production Control Station (LPCS) on 14 December 2024. The facility is one of the largest oil product terminals near Oryol, which is part of Russia’s military-industrial complex that supplies petroleum products to the Russian army.

Russian forces reportedly shot down 42 drones overnight, with 20 of them intercepted in the Oryol Oblast.

Read also:

