Russian forces launched 89 attack drones at Ukraine, with air defenses shooting down over 40% of the assault.
byMaria Tril
27/11/2024
1 minute read
kyiv
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on 27 November 2024. Credit: National Police
Russian drone attack injures two in Kyiv

In the early hours of 27 November, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv resulted in two injuries and damage to infrastructure, according to local authorities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko said that among two injured, one person hospitalized in the Dniprovskyi district from a water house. The building was damaged as a result of falling debris.

The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed the attack, noting “damage to non-residential infrastructure.”

According to the Ukraine’s Air Force, Russian forces launched 89 attack drones, primarily Shaheds, from directions including Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Air defense forces were fully engaged in repelling the attack, utilizing aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, and mobile fire groups.

The Air Force reported interception of 36 drones in eight oblasts, including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv. Some 48 drones were locationally lost, likely due to active electronic warfare; and 5 drones exited the controlled airspace towards Belarus, Russia, and temporarily occupied territories.

Russia continues its deliberate daily strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Overnight of 26 November, the Ukrainian Air Force reported detecting and tracking 192 aerial targets, including 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 188 drones. The attack caused a blackout in Ternopil, a city in Western the part of Ukraine.

