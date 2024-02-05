Eng
Russian MLRS shelling kills one, injures two in Sumy Oblast

A 39-year-old man was killed due to a shell directly hitting his house.
byIryna Voichuk
05/02/2024
Sumy Oblast civilian
Civilians killed in Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast on 5 February 2024. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Sumy Oblast
On 5 February, Russian troops carried out at least eight MLRS strikes on the town of Vorozhba in the Sumy Oblast, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Over the past week, Russian troops attacked more than 570 settlements in Ukraine, killing 12 civilians and wounding 60.

A 39-year-old man was killed, and his mother was wounded due to a shell directly hitting their house; another man also sustained injuries, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Sumy Oblast
Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast on 5 February. Credit: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Preliminary reports indicate that the attack resulted in damage to at least five houses, farm buildings, and power lines.

Earlier in the day, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery, killing four civilians and wounding one.

Russian troops launched more than 1,500 attacks against Ukraine’s settlements in a week, which is almost a 25% increase compared to previous weeks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

