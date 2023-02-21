Russia shells Kherson killing at least six, injuring 12 civilians

One of civilians killed in Kherson by a Russian shelling attack on 21 Februsry 2023. Photo: Dmitro Pletenchuk, press officer of the Kherson defense commandant's office 

On 21 February at about noon, the Russian troops again shelled Kherson City.

“Kherson is under fire. Presumably, [the multiple-rocket launcher BM-21] Grad. About 20 explosions,” Kherson Oblast Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel at 12:04.

Later the official Telegram channel of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a bus stop was among the hit locations:

“The Russian army is heavily shelling Kherson. Again mercilessly killing the civilian population. A vehicle park, residential areas, a high-rise building, and a public transport stop were hit. These terrorist attacks, unfortunately, resulted in death and injury. My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.”

 

Dmitro Pletenchuk, press officer of the Kherson defense commandant’s office, told Suspilne that as of 13:00, at least six civilians were known to have been killed in the Russian attack on the bus stop.

The Operational Command South reported that at least 12 civilians were injured in the attack.

