Russians likely partially aiming to degrade civilian morale by shelling Kherson across the Dnipro – British intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defense says that the Russian shelling of Kherson is “likely partially aiming to degrade civilian morale and to deter any Ukrainian counter-attacks across the Dnipro River.”

One of the houses that were destroyed by the Russian massive artillery shelling of Kherson today around noon

Consequences of the Russian massive artillery shelling of Kherson residential areas today

CCTV footage of Russia's Jan 27 artillery attack on Kherson: a shell blew up near a passing car reportedly killing a woman in it and severely injuring a man

Russian troops carry out indiscriminate shelling attacks on Kherson City every day for months

