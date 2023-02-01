Russians likely partially aiming to degrade civilian morale by shelling Kherson across the Dnipro – British intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defense says that the Russian shelling of Kherson is “likely partially aiming to degrade civilian morale and to deter any Ukrainian counter-attacks across the Dnipro River.”
The ministry tweeted:
- “In recent days, some of the most intense shelling in the conflict has likely taken place along the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. This has included continued Russian shelling of Kherson city with artillery firing from the east of the river.”
- “On 29 January 2023, local authorities reported another three civilians killed in Kherson, while two foreign-owned ships moored on the river were damaged, causing an oil spill.”
- “Kherson remains the most consistently shelled large Ukrainian city outside of the Donbas. Russia’s precise rationale for expending its strained ammunition stocks here is unclear. However, commanders are likely partially aiming to degrade civilian morale and to deter any Ukrainian counter-attacks across the Dnipro River.”
One of the houses that were destroyed by the Russian massive artillery shelling of Kherson today around noon
Video by locals via @hueviyherson https://t.co/wqREHF1KJv pic.twitter.com/dWLU1ZlqXf
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 29, 2023
Consequences of the Russian massive artillery shelling of Kherson residential areas today
📷via https://t.co/7ABvHrxlJ9 pic.twitter.com/JaHzAUlO6l
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 29, 2023
CCTV footage of Russia's Jan 27 artillery attack on Kherson: a shell blew up near a passing car reportedly killing a woman in it and severely injuring a man
Russian troops carry out indiscriminate shelling attacks on Kherson City every day for months
📹https://t.co/r1oQ6SKVqt pic.twitter.com/CuUawvH6u2
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 28, 2023
