Russians shelling injures 23 civilians in Kherson City, including three children – President’s Office

Bomb shelter in Kherson after the Russian artillery attack on the city on 16 June 2023. Photo: source.
Massive Russian fire attacks on Kherson City’s center and the districts of Tavriyskyi, Korabelnyi injured 23 civilians, including three children, according to President Zelenskyy’s Office Head Andrii Yermak.
“The shelling damaged a medical facility, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential buildings, cars, and power lines,” he wrote.
All injured people have been hospitalized, with three of them being in serious condition and the rest having minor or moderate injuries, according to Yermak.
“The shelter saved many lives,” he added, sharing photographs of the exterior and interior of one of the street shelters in Kherson.
Local residents reported incoming hits in Kherson around 13:00.
Read also:
- Drowned woman and man found in flooded Kherson – Oblast Head
- Russian troops shell evacuation boat in flooded Kherson Oblast, civilians killed
- Russians shelling Kherson’s evacuation site as people being rescued from flooded homes (photos)
Tags: Kherson, Russian shelling