Kherson under a massive attack of Russian artillery, hospital damaged

Kherson Oblast after the shelling. Photo via deputy head of Kherson Oblast council Yuriy Sobolievskyi

The south-Ukrainian city of Kherson was under a massive attack by Russian artillery around noon on 29 January 2023.

In particular, a hospital was damaged. At least three persons were killed and five wounded, Oblast administration reported.



Also, warehouses, a bus station, and a school playground were hit, and buildings and vehicles nearby were damaged, the city council informed.