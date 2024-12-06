“We got really scared,” Russian attack survivors describe chaos after missile hit Kryvyi Rih, killing two and injuring 19

On 6 December, the Russian occupying army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, targeting an administrative building, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

“Kryvyi Rih, missile attack. Do not film or post anything online. Everyone is doing what they need to,” he briefly informed.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said that “according to preliminary data, the administrative building was damaged.”

Later, Vilkul reported that emergency and rescue operations were underway at the attack site.

“Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Among the injured is a 6-year-old child who is already in the hospital,” the official stated.

later, Lysak clarified that the child’s condition is moderate.

“A man was killed in the strike on Kryvyi Rih,” he noted, later updating that the preliminary number of injured stood at eight. “Half of them have been hospitalized in moderate condition. One person is still out of reach. Rescuers are inspecting the damaged building,” he said.

By 6:14 p.m., Lysak reported that 13 people had been injured, five of whom were in the hospital.

“The victims have cuts, bruises, and shrapnel wounds. All necessary medical assistance is being provided,” said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

He later updated that another victim of the attack died in the hospital, bringing the death toll to two.

By 5:15 p.m., Vilkul stated that the number of injured had risen to 19.

“Men aged 40 and 69 died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Currently, 19 people are known to be injured, eight of whom are hospitalized, including a 6-year-old boy. Their condition is moderate. Doctors are providing all necessary care. The fate of one person remains unknown as emergency operations continue,” he wrote.

Preliminary information indicates that the strike damaged six apartment buildings, five private homes, and several vehicles.

Vilkul later announced that Monday, 9 December, would be declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.

A local resident, Tetiana, recounted that she was taking out the trash when the explosion occurred, according to Suspilne.

“It was a massive blast. The ceiling in my apartment collapsed above the window,” she said.

Halyna, who moved to Kryvyi Rih with her family from Kherson Oblast, said they have grown accustomed to loud explosions but were terrified during this attack.

“We were in the kitchen with a small child. The explosion was so strong we got really scared. The walls in the house cracked, and a radiator fell to the floor. In the entrance hall, windows were blown out entirely with their frames. Utility workers have already come and boarded them with plastic,” she said.

Angela recalled being in an underground passage when the explosion occurred.

“The window in our entrance hall was shattered, and at home, a window that was open got blown open further by the blast wave. I started calling my child and husband, telling them to stay in a shelter,” she shared.

