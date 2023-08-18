Russian shelling kills one civilian in Kupiansk, official says

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

byOlena Mukhina
18/08/2023
Ruined Kupiansk administration building
An administration building in Kupiansk after a Russian shelling. Credit: Oleh Syniehubov TG chan
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said Russian shelling killed a 61-year-old woman in the eastern city of Kupiansk on 17 August.

The shelling also injured a 60-year-old woman and damaged private houses and household facilities.

The city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast located close to the Russian border, was occupied by Russian troops in the first days of the Russian invasion in February 2022. In September, it was liberated by Ukrainian soldiers along with other settlements in the region. However, the occupiers continue to attack the city with artillery.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities ordered mandatory evacuations from Kupiansk, as Russia intensified attacks on Kharkiv Oblast and claimed to have retaken settlements near the city.

