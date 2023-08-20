Regional authorities: Russia shells Kharkiv’s Kupiansk, injuring 11 civilians (updated)

On 20 August, Russian artillery shelling attacks on central Kupiansk injured 11 civilians, according to Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov.

As of 17:00, seven injured people are in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and one has received medical aid on the scene, he says.

According to Syniehubov, after 14:00, the Russian forces repeatedly shelled the city center with artillery, destroying and damaging five cars of local residents, damaging the Nova Poshta delivery service office, and starting several fires.

“This is a real terror of the civilian population, for which the occupiers must be held strictly accountable,” Syniehubov wrote.

Update:

A 71-year-old man was killed by a Russian cross-border attack on northeastern Kharkiv Oblast’s town of Vovchansk on the afternoon of 20 August, the regional rescue department reported, according to Suspilne Kharkiv. The attack targeted a medical facility and one-family-home neighborhood.

Read also: