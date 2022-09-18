“Bring me someone’s severed head,” Russian woman says in intercepted phone call

The Security Service of Ukraine published the intercepted phone conversation of the Russian invader, whose fiancée urges him to bring “trophies” from the killed Ukrainians.

A Russian woman dreams that her future husband, after returning from the war in Ukraine, will get a job at the “Wagner”, and then he will be able to present her with even a severed human head. “Bring me a bunch of coats, someone’s head. I showed Lizka how a man’s head was cut off from Wagner…” she said.

“Badges, shoes, military jackets, removed by the occupiers from the bodies of Ukrainian defenders who died in battle, and severed heads – this is the pinnacle of the dreams of a simple Russian girl from the suburbs of Moscow,” The Security Service of Ukraine commented.

