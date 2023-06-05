Ukraine cultivates sabotage agents within Russia, gives them drones to stage attacks, CNN sources say

Alleged drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. 3 May 2023. Screenshots from the video.

Ukraine has cultivated a network of agents and sympathizers inside Russia working to carry out acts of sabotage against Russian targets and has begun providing them with drones to stage attacks, multiple people familiar with US intelligence on the matter told CNN.

US officials believe that these pro-Ukrainian operatives within Russia orchestrated a drone strike on the Kremlin on 3 May, deploying the drones from within Russian territory instead of launching them from Ukraine towards Moscow, CNN says.

According to CNN, US officials are uncertain as to the origin of the recent drone attacks, such as the one that targeted a residential neighborhood near Moscow and another strike on oil refineries in southern Russia, leaving doubts about whether these incidents were launched from within Russia or conducted by the same network of pro-Ukrainian agents. Frontline report: Alleged Ukrainian drone strike targets Moscow, sparks mixed reactions US officials, however, believe Ukraine has established sabotage cells within Russia comprising individuals sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause and skilled in this form of warfare, while Ukraine provided them with Ukrainian-made drones. Two US officials told CNN that there is no evidence to suggest that any of the drone strikes were carried out using US-supplied drones.

“Officials could not say conclusively how Ukraine has managed to get the drones behind enemy lines, but two of the sources told CNN that it has established well-practiced smuggling routes that could be used to send drones or drone components into Russia where they could then be assembled,” CNN wrote.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: drone attack, drones, Russia