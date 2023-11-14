Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

EUreporter: Musk to speak at Russian AI conference

The Tesla founder and Twitter (X) owner is slated to speak at AI Journey 2023 about Grok, a new competitor to ChatGPT
byAlya Shandra
14/11/2023
Musk AI
Image: Eureporter
American billionaire Elon Musk will take part in AI Journey 2023, an artificial intelligence conference to be held in Russia soon, EUReporter reports, citing its sources.

According to the publication, Musk’s participation in the Russian AI conference may be related to the recent announcement of Grok neural network by xAI, which will become a competitor to ChatGPT.

According to EUReporter’s sources, Musk will speak at the event as a speaker. At the same time, the publication does not specify whether Musk will fly to Russia to attend the conference in person or will limit himself to speaking online.

Researchers from India, China, and other countries are also planning to speak at the conference, EUReporter notes.

