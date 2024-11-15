NBC: Trump insiders frustrated with Musk acting like “co-president”

On 12 November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as co-leader of the newly created “Department of Government Efficiency.” Vivek Ramaswamy, another prominent Republican figure known for his anti-Ukrainian views, will co-lead the department alongside Musk. The appointment underscores Musk’s growing influence in Trump’s orbit but has also sparked frustration among some Trump loyalists, according to NBC.

Trump’s presidency may impact Russia’s war in Ukraine, as he questions US aid and pledges a swift resolution, potentially favoring Russia. The WSJ previously revealed Musk’s regular communications with the Kremlin since 2022, including discussions about Starlink and Ukraine. In September 2022, Musk withheld Starlink near Crimea, disrupting Ukraine’s drone attack. In October, he proposed a Kremlin-aligned “peace plan” on X.

NBC says Musk’s significant presence at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence, in the week following the election has raised concerns within Trump’s transition team. Two anonymous sources familiar with the transition described Musk’s involvement to NBC as overbearing.

“He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” a source said, with sources also adding that “Musk is pushing his own agenda” and “And he’s sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen. He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. ”

Musk has been credited with supporting Trump’s campaign through America PAC, which spent over $152 million on the election. Musk also organized rallies in Pennsylvania, gave away $1 million daily to voters, and transformed his social media platform, X, into a pro-Trump hub.

Despite insider frustration, Trump has publicly praised Musk for his dedication to the campaign and his efforts to improve government efficiency. In a meeting with House Republicans, Trump joked,

“Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him.”

According to Trump-Vance transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, Trump and Musk share a strong bond, and “genius” Musk’s ideas will streamline federal bureaucracy.

However, concerns persist among Trump’s advisers that Musk’s assertive style and focus on his agenda could alienate loyal Trump insiders.

“Appointing people because they’re loyal to Musk doesn’t work,” one source noted.

Musk has also drawn attention for his policy suggestions on X, advocating for drastic spending cuts and immigration reforms. His vocal presence at Mar-a-Lago includes involvement in sensitive conversations, such as a brief phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

