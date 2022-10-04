Musk offered to redo elections of Russia’s annexed Donbas, Crimea

The head of “Tesla” Elon Musk offered a poll in his Twitter page followed by almost 102 million people, in which he stated his position on the issue of the annexed Crimea by Russia.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

In response to Musk’s survey, the adviser to the President’s Office Head Mykhailo Podoliak proposed another survey.

.@elonmusk there is a better peace plan. 1. 🇺🇦 liberates its territories. Including the annexed Crimea. 2. 🇷🇺 undergoes demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization so it can no longer threaten others. 3. War criminals go through international tribunal. Let’s vote? — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 3, 2022

Later, Andrii Melnyk, who is leaving the post of ambassador to Germany, reacted to Musk’s post:

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his poll in response to Elon Musk’s poll:

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022