Musk offered to redo elections of Russia’s annexed Donbas, Crimea

The head of “Tesla” Elon Musk offered a poll in his Twitter page followed by almost 102 million people, in which he stated his position on the issue of the annexed Crimea by Russia.
Ukraine-Russia Peace:
– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.
– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).
– Water supply to Crimea assured.
– Ukraine remains neutral.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022
Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022
In response to Musk’s survey, the adviser to the President’s Office Head Mykhailo Podoliak proposed another survey.
.@elonmusk there is a better peace plan.
1. 🇺🇦 liberates its territories. Including the annexed Crimea.
2. 🇷🇺 undergoes demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization so it can no longer threaten others.
3. War criminals go through international tribunal.
Let’s vote?
— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 3, 2022
Later, Andrii Melnyk, who is leaving the post of ambassador to Germany, reacted to Musk’s post:
Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk
— Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his poll in response to Elon Musk’s poll:
Which @elonmusk do you like more?
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022