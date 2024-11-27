US sends emergency aid to Ternopil after Russian attack on infrastructure

The United States has provided critical infrastructure support to Ternopil following a Russian drone attack that severely disrupted the region’s energy systems, according to US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The aid comes in direct response to the Russian drone strike on 26 November 120 missiles and 90 drones, which caused significant damage to critical infrastructure in the Ternopil Oblast. Prior to the US assistance, the city experienced a critical energy situation, with electricity rationed to two-hour blocks per consumer group.

US Ambassador to Ukraine specified on X the aid package delivered to help restore essential services, which includes:

400 tons of salt for the local heating company

Four cogeneration units for heat and electricity production

Over 2,800 meters of pipes

Two repair vehicles

The assistance aims to ensure heat and water supply for households and critical facilities during a challenging period of infrastructure vulnerability.

At the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting on 26 November, ambassadors confirmed their continued support for Ukraine and addressed Russia’s experimental intercontinental ballistic missile launch near Dnipro.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

