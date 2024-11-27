Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US sends emergency aid to Ternopil after Russian attack on infrastructure

The United States dispatched 400 tons of salt and critical repair equipment to Ternopil following a devastating Russian drone attack.
byMaria Tril
27/11/2024
1 minute read
aid from us
The provided aid for Ternopil from US. Credit: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
US sends emergency aid to Ternopil after Russian attack on infrastructure

The United States has provided critical infrastructure support to Ternopil following a Russian drone attack that severely disrupted the region’s energy systems, according to US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The aid comes in direct response to the Russian drone strike on 26 November 120 missiles and 90 drones, which caused significant damage to critical infrastructure in the Ternopil Oblast. Prior to the US assistance, the city experienced a critical energy situation, with electricity rationed to two-hour blocks per consumer group.

US Ambassador to Ukraine specified on X the aid package delivered to help restore essential services, which includes:

  • 400 tons of salt for the local heating company
  • Four cogeneration units for heat and electricity production
  • Over 2,800 meters of pipes
  • Two repair vehicles

The assistance aims to ensure heat and water supply for households and critical facilities during a challenging period of infrastructure vulnerability.

At the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting on 26 November, ambassadors confirmed their continued support for Ukraine and addressed Russia’s experimental intercontinental ballistic missile launch near Dnipro.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts