Drones strike internationally vital Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

A fire broke out at the Druzhba oil pipeline distribution station in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast early on 30 January, according to Russian Telegram channels Astra and Mash.

Bryansk Oblast shares a direct border with Ukraine, specifically with the Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts. The oblast city Bryansk is about 144 kilometers (approximately 89 miles) to the nearest point on the Ukrainian border.

“Local residents reported loud explosions in the sky and the destruction of several aerial targets,” another Russian Telegram channel Shot reported.

The incident occurred during a missile alert in the Bryansk Oblast. Residents of Klimovo and Novozybkov cities reported explosions on social media.

Klimovo is approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Ukrainian border, while Novozybkov is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the nearest point on the Ukrainian border.

According to Astra, drones attempted to attack the Novozybkov oil pumping station of the Druzhba pipeline.

The flames were visible from the villages of Mamai and Zamiskoye, according to local sources. Satellite imagery confirmed a fire near the Druzhba pipeline station.

The Novozybkov oil pumping station is a crucial part of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil from Russia to Europe, significantly impacting energy supply and economic ties in the region.

Its vulnerability makes it a potential target for attacks, which could disrupt oil supplies and logistics critical for Russian military readiness and operations against Ukraine.

