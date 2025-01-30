Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Drones strike internationally vital Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

Residents of multiple villages witnessed flames at the Novozybkov pumping station after hearing explosions.
byMaria Tril
30/01/2025
2 minute read
Novozybkivska oil pumping station of the Druzhba pipeline
The Novozybkov oil pumping station, a critical component of the Druzhba pipeline in Russian Bryansk Oblast. Credit: ТАСС
Drones strike internationally vital Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

A fire broke out at the Druzhba oil pipeline distribution station in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast early on 30 January, according to Russian Telegram channels Astra and Mash.

Bryansk Oblast shares a direct border with Ukraine, specifically with the Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts. The oblast city Bryansk is about 144 kilometers (approximately 89 miles) to the nearest point on the Ukrainian border.

“Local residents reported loud explosions in the sky and the destruction of several aerial targets,” another Russian Telegram channel Shot reported.

The incident occurred during a missile alert in the Bryansk Oblast. Residents of Klimovo and Novozybkov cities reported explosions on social media.

Klimovo is approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Ukrainian border, while Novozybkov is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the nearest point on the Ukrainian border.

According to Astra, drones attempted to attack the Novozybkov oil pumping station of the Druzhba pipeline.

The flames were visible from the villages of Mamai and Zamiskoye, according to local sources. Satellite imagery confirmed a fire near the Druzhba pipeline station.

The Novozybkov oil pumping station is a crucial part of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil from Russia to Europe, significantly impacting energy supply and economic ties in the region.

Its vulnerability makes it a potential target for attacks, which could disrupt oil supplies and logistics critical for Russian military readiness and operations against Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts