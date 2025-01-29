Russian missile attack on private food enterprise buries two employees under collapsed concrete roof

In the night of 28-29 January, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, deploying 57 Shahed-type strike UAVs and a a ballistic missile Iskander-M, according to Ukraine’s Air Forces.

Since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, Russia has been launching extensive drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting both military and civilian objects. The strikes aim to instill fear among the civilian population and disrupt daily life in Ukraine. In response, Ukraine also attacks Russia with drones, particularly aiming at oil refineries and military-industrial complex.

Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 29 strike UAVs across nine oblasts, while 14 simulator drones were reported as “locationally lost” without causing damage. The attacks affected infrastructure and civilian areas in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Sumy oblasts.

Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, Russian Iskander-M missile struck a private food enterprise, killing two female employees aged 54 and 56, according to the National Police.

The workshop building was partially destroyed and the administrative building of the private enterprise was damaged.

The Main Directorate of State Emergency Service spokesperson Illiana Patsiuk reported to Suspilne that the victims were trapped under a collapsed reinforced concrete roof, with rescuers working for two hours to recover their bodies.

“Enterprise employees showed the approximate location where they might be. The workers had no real chances of survival because the entire structure fell on them,” Patsiuk told Suspilne Mykolaiv.

Illiana Patsiuk also said that there were only minutes between the air raid alert announcement and the hit.

“People had very little time to react to the air raid alert. Everything happened almost simultaneously: both the air raid signal and the missile strike,” Illiana Patsiuk* told Suspilne.



A Russian Iskander-M missile struck a private food enterprise in Mykolaiv on 28 January,… pic.twitter.com/8aWbS4jjax — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 29, 2025

Kyiv

In Kyiv, drone debris fell in two districts. According to Kyiv City Military Administration, falling debris in the Desnianskyi district caused a fire affecting up to 2 hectares of grass and bushes, with no casualties reported.

In the Darnytskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that debris damaged a security booth and fence at the Darnytsia metro depot.

Odesa

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces targeted port infrastructure in the Izmail district, according to Regional Military Administration.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Izmail district in Odesa, 29 January. Source: @odessa_infonews telegram

While no casualties were reported, the attacks damaged several buildings.

Local Telegram channels reported a fire at the Kilia port on the Danube following the drone strikes, though local authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage.

