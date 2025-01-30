Support us on Patreon
A Russian attack on Sumy left 40 households without gas and damaged more than 80 windows and balconies.
byMaria Tril
30/01/2025
attack on sumy
The damaged residential building on Sumy by Russian drone on 30 January 2025. Credit: Suspilne
Russian attack on multi-story building in Sumy kills four people

A Russian strike on Sumy killed four people, injured nine others on 30 January, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reports.

Search and rescue operations continue as more people may remain under the rubble. Five people, including a child, were hospitalized, with three in critical condition.

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office , a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife died in the attack. Rescue workers recovered one more body from under the debris.

The strike damaged five apartments across four floors. The building lost power, water, and heating. The attack broke windows and balconies in over 80 units and damaged 20 vehicles, according to the Sumy City Council. Sumy Gas Networks reports 40 households lost gas supply.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons. Russia denies targeting civilian infrastructure, despite documented attacks on homes, schools, hospitals, and utilities that kill civilians. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as deliberate war crimes.

Russian forces launched 81 Shahed attack drones and various decoy UAVs on Ukraine from Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk overnight on 30 January, the Ukrainian Air Force reports. Ukrainian forces shot down 37 attack drones across ten oblasts. Another 39 decoy drones were lost without causing damage.

On 30 January, Russian attacks killed three people in Kherson Oblast, injured 10 others, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian army killed one person and injured four others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian forces damaged two private houses, a grain warehouse, and several cars in Izmail, Odesa Oblast, in the early morning of January 30, according to Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

