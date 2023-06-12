G7 working on scheme to combat Russia’s theft of Ukraine grain, UK says – Reuters

A vessel with Ukrainian grain departs the Port of Odesa, an illustrative image/ Source: Source: Twitter, @ Alex Rem
The Group of Seven is working on a scheme to combat the suspected Russian theft of Ukraine’s grain by using chemical identification of grain origin, Britain’s food and farming minister Mark Spencer said on 12 June, according to Reuters.
“We believe [chemical identification] will be an effective means for deterring further theft of Ukraine’s grain,” Spencer told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London, saying that the UK was leading on the scheme.
Last month, the UK announced sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting “shady individuals and entities” connected to the suspected theft of Ukrainian grain, Reuters reported.
Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.
