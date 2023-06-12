G7 working on scheme to combat Russia’s theft of Ukraine grain, UK says – Reuters

A vessel with Ukrainian grain departs the Port of Odesa, an illustrative image/ Source: Source: Twitter, @ Alex Rem

The Group of Seven is working on a scheme to combat the suspected Russian theft of Ukraine’s grain by using chemical identification of grain origin, Britain’s food and farming minister Mark Spencer said on 12 June, according to Reuters.

“We believe [chemical identification] will be an effective means for deterring further theft of Ukraine’s grain,” Spencer told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London, saying that the UK was leading on the scheme.

Last month, the UK announced sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting “shady individuals and entities” connected to the suspected theft of Ukrainian grain, Reuters reported.

Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: stolen grain, Ukrainian grain