Russia’s drone attack destroys 40,000 tons of Ukrainian grain bound for Africa, China, and Israel

Russia’s nighttime kamikaze drone attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmayil in Odesa Oblast on 2 August destroyed grain that had to be exported to China, Israel, and the countries of Africa, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Oleksandr Kubrakov emphasized that Ukrainian grain exports are an inalienable part of global food security and cannot be replaced by any other country in the coming years.

“The Russians struck at warehouses and elevators with grain. Almost 40 thousand tons of grain, expected by African countries, China, and Israel, were damaged. The lives of hundreds of millions of people [are at stake]. In Ukraine, in Europe, in Africa. Adults and children, the poor and the rich, those on the side of civilization and those who, unfortunately, still support the Russians,” the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

Any disruption in the Ukrainian logistics chain causes a shortage and a price hike that would affect global food security, Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

The port of Izmayil suffered the most significant damage during the Russian nighttime attack on 2 August, according to Kubrakov. The seaport and infrastructure of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, a key Ukrainian cargo carrier on the Danube, were seriously damaged.

“These are the very ports that have become the basis of global food security today. Last night, Russia attacked them with Iranian drones [Shahed kamikaze drones – ed.],” Kubrakov said. “The world must resist. Attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world. We can defend ourselves. Our air defense forces can use weapons effectively. We need more of them. Each installation is a life saved,” Kubrakov added.

As a result of a Russian nighttime kamikaze drone attack on the southern part of Odesa Oblast on 2 August, the port, industrial infrastructure, and an elevator were damaged in Izmayil.

