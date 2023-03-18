“Grain agreement” on the export of Ukraine’s food by sea was extended for another 120 days

Black Sea Grain agreement was extended for 120 days, Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov informed.

#BlackSeaGrainInitiative agreement is extended for 120 days. Grateful to @antonioguterres @UN, President Erdoğan, Minister Hulusi Akar & all our partners for sticking to the agreements. Due our joint efforts, 25M tons of🇺🇦 grain delivered to world markets pic.twitter.com/4bye93iQ7d — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) March 18, 2023

The agreement of Ukraine with the UN allows Ukraine’s food export by sea while Russia can inspect ships.

Kubrakov thanked UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Turkish President Erdoğan, Minister Hulusi Akar and all partners for putting all efforts into extending the agreement for another four months. He said that thanks to joint efforts, 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain was delivered to world markets.

Tags: grain corridor, grain deal