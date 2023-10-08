Russia shells Kherson Oblast, 11-year-old girl injured

The Russian military shelled the village of Kindiyka in the Kherson Oblast, injuring a child who is currently in a coma, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast administration.

“The girl suffered extensive trauma. She has blast injuries and traumatic brain injury. There is bruising to her brain. An open fracture of the left humerus bone. Multiple shrapnel wounds to her chest and neck,” wrote Prokudin on social media.

The regional leader also mentioned that earlier, three elderly women were injured due to the shelling of the village, with the Russian army’s fire hitting the area near the church.

On October 8th, 16 people, including children, were injured in the Kherson Oblast as Russia fired rockets at residential areas, according to the Kherson Oblast Administration.

Russian forces almost daily shell the liberated part of Kherson Oblast, including the regional center. Despite evidence and testimonies, Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians since the start of the full-scale invasion.

