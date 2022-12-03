Ukraine’s government to evacuate civilians, anticipating hostilities on eastern bank of occupied Kherson Oblast

Situation in Kherson Oblast. the black circle shows the range of the M777 howitzers with the M107 155 mm projectile from the area of Kherson. Map: DeepState.

The Ukraine’s government will provide additional evacuation routes for Ukrainians willing to leave the eastern bank of occupied Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, according to Yaroslav Yanushevych, the Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration.

“The evacuation is needed due to possible intensification of hostilities on the eastern bank of Dnipro River in occupied part of Kherson. Oblast. River crossings will be allowed during daytime hours only,” Yanushevych announced on 2 December 2022.

Thus, all Ukrainians willing to leave the Russian-occupied region will be allowed to use newly established evacuation routes to cross the Dnipro River and reach the Ukraine-controlled western bank of Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian authorities do not clarify whether there is an agreement with the Russian occupation administration stationed on the other side of the Dnipro River. Russia has not yet commented on the evacuation initiative of the Ukrainian authorities.

On 11 November 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the western bank of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson (the regional center of Kherson Oblast) after eight months of Russian occupation. Currently, the Russian forces still occupy 72% of Kherson Oblast. All of the Russian-controlled territories of Kherson Oblast are located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kherson Oblast, Russian invasion of Ukraine