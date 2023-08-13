Kherson Oblast declares mourning: 7 fatalities, 13 injuries in a single day

Following the Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast on Sunday, 7 individuals tragically lost their lives, while another 13 suffered injuries. In response to this incident, a day of mourning has been officially proclaimed within the oblast, effective from Monday.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko conveyed, “As of 5:00 PM, due to Russia’s military aggression within Kherson Oblast, a total of 20 individuals have been affected. Among them, 7 have sadly lost their lives (5 in Shyroka Balta, 2 in Stanislav), and 13 have sustained injuries (3 each in Kherson and Beryslav, 2 each in Stanislav and Komyshany, and 1 each in Veletenske, Zolote Balta, and Novokayirakh).”

Elaborating further, Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin disclosed that an official day of mourning has been decreed for Monday within Kherson Oblast.

“Sofia was a mere 23 days old, and her young brother Artem was 12 years of age. Today, their lives were tragically claimed, along with those of their father and mother, by Russia’s actions. Meanwhile, in Shyroka Balta, terrorists terminated the life of a 67-year-old local resident. Furthermore, in Stanislav, an enemy strike took the life of Pastor Mykola Mykolayovych Tachishvili and one of his fellow villagers,” articulated the head of the Oblast administration.