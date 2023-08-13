Russian artillery killed an entire family with a newborn child in their village

On the morning of 13 August 2023, Russia killed seven people in south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast, informed the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

In particular, Russian shelling killed the entire family, with a 12-year-old son and a newborn daughter, in Shyroka Balka village, located on the Dnipro coast 10 km from Russian positions. Their daughter was only 23 days old. Their son was initially hospitalized in difficult conduction, but unfortunately, doctors couldn’t help. Russian shells directly hit the house of this family.



Also, the shelling killed one more local resident in Shyroka Balka and two more men in the next village of Stanislaviv.

Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak clarified that Russian troops fired on Stanislaviv village from MLRS, destroying five houses there.

Around noon, Russian troops continued shelling the residential areas of the city of Kherson, wounding at least three civilians, as per Kherson Oblast Prosecutors Office.