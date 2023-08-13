Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian artillery killed an entire family with a newborn child in their village

byBohdan Ben
13/08/2023
1 minute read
One of the houses destroyed by Russian artillery on 13 August in Kherson Oblast and the victim of the shelling. Photo via Ihor Klymenko
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On the morning of 13 August 2023, Russia killed seven people in south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast, informed the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

In particular, Russian shelling killed the entire family, with a 12-year-old son and a newborn daughter, in Shyroka Balka village, located on the Dnipro coast 10 km from Russian positions. Their daughter was only 23 days old. Their son was initially hospitalized in difficult conduction, but unfortunately, doctors couldn’t help. Russian shells directly hit the house of this family.

Also, the shelling killed one more local resident in Shyroka Balka and two more men in the next village of Stanislaviv. 

Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak clarified that Russian troops fired on Stanislaviv village from MLRS, destroying five houses there.

Around noon, Russian troops continued shelling the residential areas of the city of Kherson, wounding at least three civilians, as per Kherson Oblast Prosecutors Office.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts