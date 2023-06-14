Russian air attack kills six, Ukrainian air defenses destroy three Kalibr missiles, nine Shaheds (updated)

Odesa retail chain warehouse destroyed by Russian Kalibr missile in the early hours of 14 June 2023. Photo: Operational Command South

Overnight into 14 June 2023, the Russian forces launched several air attacks against Ukraine, employing air- and sea-based missiles, and Iranian-made Shahed-series “kamikaze” drones. The Russian strikes killed three civilians in Odesa and at least three more in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, its and the Armed Forces’ air defenses shot down three Kalibr cruise missiles, and nine Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones:

From the Black Sea, Russians launched four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa Oblast. “Three missiles were shot down, one hit a civilian object,” the Command says.

From the east coast of the Sea of Azov, the Russian forces launched 10 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones targeting the southeastern direction. Nine were downed, according to the Command.

From Russia’s Rostov Oblast, Russians also launched six Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles from four Tu-22M3 long-range bombers. The attack targeted Donetsk Oblast. “The consequences are being clarified,” the Air Force says.

“Unfortunately, the missile attack hit public facilities: one of the business centers in the city and a warehouse of a retail chain. There are casualties,” Odesa District Military Administration reported.

The Operational Command South says the Russian missile attack killed three, injured 12 people in Odesa. The air battle and blast wave damaged a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, restaurants, and shops in the city center. Six people were wounded, according to OC South. The missile strike on a retail chain’s warehouse started a fire, killed three and injured seven employees.

Update:

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that a Russian missile attack at 5 a.m. killed at least three civilians, and wounded three more in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, according to preliminary data.

