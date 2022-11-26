Honoring victims of Holodomor, Ukrainians light up candle at 16:00 on 26 November

Honoring victims of Holodomor, a Stalin-made famine that killed 4 million Ukrainians in 1932-1933, Ukrainians light up candles at 16:00 on 26 November, Kyiv.

People worldwide are invited to dedicate 1 minute of silence to commemorate the victims of the genocide of Ukrainians in the USSR.

Honoring victims of Holodomor, Ukrainians light up candles wherever they are today at 16:00 Kyiv time. Everyone can join. 📹by the Institute of National Memoryhttps://t.co/n9eTrOLtbe pic.twitter.com/VP9RWUvRAw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 26, 2022