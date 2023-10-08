Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

15 injured, including children, as Russia fires rockets at residential areas on 8 October

15 people were wounded and dozens of buildings hit after Russian shelling of frontline cities, including Kherson, on 8 October 2023.
byBohdan Ben
08/10/2023
A residential building destroyed in Kostiantynivka by Russia missile on 8 October 2023. Photo: Suspilne
In particular, Russian forces struck the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast early Sunday morning, injuring four civilians including a 9-year-old girl, the head of Kostiantynivka’s military administration, Oleksiy Roslov, informed.

He said the attack occurred around 6:25 a.m. local time. Russians used an Iskander missile launched at a residential area. Among the wounded civilians was a young girl born in 2014 and her mother, according to Roslov. At the time of the attack, people were in their homes.

The missile strike damaged 19 private homes, 10 apartment buildings, a boiler facility, a gas pipeline, power lines, and a car.

Also, in Ukraine’s south, Russian artillery shelled the city of Kherson while MLRS rockets were fired at the nearby village of Stanislav.

As a result of the shelling, 11 people were injured. A 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter were hospitalized in moderate condition. Among the injured was a 33-year-old medic of the Red Cross who received an explosive injury and a contusion.

Russians targeted residential quarters, a transport base in the Kherson district, and an enterprise in the Beryslav district of the Kherson Oblast,

