Politico: With Ukraine aid secured, Biden to prioritize domestic economic messaging pre-election

After securing the months-delayed $60+ billion aid package for Ukraine, President Joe Biden and his team are set to shift their public messaging strategy away from the war effort as the US presidential elections approach, Politico says.

Earlier, Biden’s signing of the $95 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on April 24 marked the end of a six-month aid delay by Congressional Republicans, impacting Ukraine’s defense capabilities and enabling Russian territorial gains.

After the aid bill’s passage, remarks were made by Biden and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, but a senior US administration official noted that it’s “naturally less of a salient issue” now. Politico reported, adding that foreign policy experts warn that failing to maintain focus on why America’s backing of Ukraine matters could erode domestic support and complicate Biden’s presidential legacy.

Democrats and transatlanticists see Biden’s reelection as pivotal for ongoing US support for Ukraine and NATO, prioritizing issues of immediate concern to American voters. “The issues that are most important for the world are not necessarily urgent matters for voters,” said Jennifer Palmieri, former communication director on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Politico says Biden is expected to use limited but dramatic opportunities like the upcoming D-Day anniversary and NATO summit to draw attention to the Russo-Ukrainian war. But in recent appearances, he has centered speeches on the economy and job creation, tying Ukraine aid to its positive impact on US manufacturing jobs.

Read also: