Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico: With Ukraine aid secured, Biden to prioritize domestic economic messaging pre-election

Following Ukraine funding victory, Biden poised to minimize war messaging, focusing instead on economic concerns as election looms, Politico says.
byYuri Zoria
02/05/2024
2 minute read
US President Joe Biden. 2 May 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/White House
Politico: With Ukraine aid secured, Biden to prioritize domestic economic messaging pre-election

After securing the months-delayed $60+ billion aid package for Ukraine, President Joe Biden and his team are set to shift their public messaging strategy away from the war effort as the US presidential elections approach, Politico says.

Earlier, Biden’s signing of the $95 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on April 24 marked the end of a six-month aid delay by Congressional Republicans, impacting Ukraine’s defense capabilities and enabling Russian territorial gains.

After the aid bill’s passage, remarks were made by Biden and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, but a senior US administration official noted that it’s “naturally less of a salient issue” now. Politico reported, adding that foreign policy experts warn that failing to maintain focus on why America’s backing of Ukraine matters could erode domestic support and complicate Biden’s presidential legacy.

Democrats and transatlanticists see Biden’s reelection as pivotal for ongoing US support for Ukraine and NATO, prioritizing issues of immediate concern to American voters.

The issues that are most important for the world are not necessarily urgent matters for voters,” said Jennifer Palmieri, former communication director on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Politico says Biden is expected to use limited but dramatic opportunities like the upcoming D-Day anniversary and NATO summit to draw attention to the Russo-Ukrainian war. But in recent appearances, he has centered speeches on the economy and job creation, tying Ukraine aid to its positive impact on US manufacturing jobs.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts