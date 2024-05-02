Politico: With Ukraine aid secured, Biden to prioritize domestic economic messaging pre-election

After securing the months-delayed $60+ billion aid package for Ukraine, President Joe Biden and his team are set to shift their public messaging strategy away from the war effort as the US presidential elections approach, Politico says.
After the aid bill’s passage, remarks were made by Biden and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, but a senior US administration official noted that it’s “naturally less of a salient issue” now. Politico reported, adding that foreign policy experts warn that failing to maintain focus on why America’s backing of Ukraine matters could erode domestic support and complicate Biden’s presidential legacy.
Politico says Biden is expected to use limited but dramatic opportunities like the upcoming D-Day anniversary and NATO summit to draw attention to the Russo-Ukrainian war. But in recent appearances, he has centered speeches on the economy and job creation, tying Ukraine aid to its positive impact on US manufacturing jobs.
