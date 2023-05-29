Russian Iskander missile hit a residential building in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding six people

Screenshot from the video published by Oleh Syniehubov

Russian launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. The Iskander ballistic missile hit a residential building, wounding three women, 73, 85, and 90 years old. Also, a pregnant woman, a 14-year-old teenager, and a 10-year-old child were injured.

A dormitory building, two private houses a gas pipeline were damaged in the village, Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov informed.



Another village in the Kupiansk district, Hlushkivka, was shelled by Russian artillery. A 60-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds.

A video of the strike was filmed by local residents.

As was reported, Russian launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine on 29 May 2023 at night. Afterward, it also launched an attack against Kyiv, which became already 16th attack on Kyiv in May 2023.

Tags: Russian missile attack, Russian war crimes