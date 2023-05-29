Russia fires missiles at Kyiv in the morning after a massive night attack

Remnants of the downed Russian missile fell on the road in Kyiv's Obolon district. Photo via Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klytschko

After one of the largest Russian missile attacks on Ukraine at night on 29 May 2023, Russia fired missiles at Kyiv again at around 11 am. Air alert was announced almost all over Ukraine, and around 11:20 am, explosions were heard in Kyiv. This was already the 16th attack on the capital since the beginning of the month.

In the Obolonskyi and Poliskyi Kyiv districts, rocket fragments fell on the roadway, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klytschko wrote in his Telegram channel. Explosions were also reported over the Denianskyi district due to air defense work, according to the mayor. One person was wounded.

UPDATE: Russia launched 11 ballistic Iskander missiles, attacking Kyiv around noon. All of them were downed, according to Ukraine’s Commander in Chief.

As was reported, one of the largest Russian missile attacks happened at night on 29 May 2023. Over 40 Russian missiles and drones were downed near Kyiv. However, Russian missiles hit an airfield in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi, likely damaging five aircraft.

Tags: Russian missile attack