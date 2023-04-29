Czech Republic and Ukraine to start joint production of fighter jets, Petr Pavel says

The President of the Czech Republic Pavel met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 28 April 2023.

The Czech defense industry has prepared six projects for military cooperation with Ukraine, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, announced during his visit to Kyiv.

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed joint production of weapons, ammunition, aircraft, and tank repair during their meeting in Kyiv on 28 April.

“We have prepared six key joint production projects that will be started by Ukrainian and Czech companies,” Petr Pavel said.

Petr Pavel named the companies from the Czech Republic that will take part in cooperation with Ukraine:

Sellier & Bellot;

Aero Vodochody;

Czechoslovak Group;

Vojensky opravarensky podnik.

The projects will deal with the production of ammunition and small arms, repair and modernization of Soviet-era T-64 and T-72 tanks, and joint production of F/A-259 aircraft.

On 28 April 2023, the President of Czechia, Petr Pavel, and the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, came to Ukraine with an unannounced visit.

On 28 Apr., the leaders of the Czech Republic & Slovakia had to hide in a bomb shelter of a hotel in Kyiv during the air raid alert in Ukraine 🇨🇿President Petr Pavel & 🇸🇰President Zuzana Čaputová visited Ukraine, despite the danger of Russian missile strikes.

📷Český Noviny pic.twitter.com/TgjWbvjJSl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

They met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and answered journalists’ questions at a joint press conference in Kyiv. Petr Pavel and Zuzana Čaputová also visited Borodianka, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv that was bombed by the Russian forces in March 2022.

Finally, following his meeting with President Zelenskyy, the Czech leader announced that he would insist that negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU begin by the end of 2023.

