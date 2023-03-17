Slovakia approves sending 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Slovak MiG-29 Fulcrum on 25 August 2022. Photo: The Aviationist



On 17 March, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger reported on Twitter that the government of Slovakia approved sending 13 of its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On 9 March, Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď called on his country’s government to decide on sending MiG-29s to Ukraine, after Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated Poland’s readiness to hand over his country’s MiGs.

On 16 March, Duda said Poland would send four of its MiG-29s “within the next days,” which makes Poland the first NATO member country to send fighter jets to Ukraine amid Russia’s year-long full-scale invasion of the country.

Previously, Slovakia donated Ukraine eight Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: MIG-29, Slovakia