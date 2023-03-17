Slovakia approves sending 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Slovak MiG-29 Fulcrum on 25 August 2022. Photo: The Aviationist
On 17 March, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger reported on Twitter that the government of Slovakia approved sending 13 of its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.
#Slovak gov. just approved sending 13 #MiG29s to #Ukraine! Promises must be kept&when @ZelenskyyUa asked for more #weapons incl. fighter jets, I said we’ll do our best. Glad others’re doing the same. #Military aid’s🔑to ensure🇺🇦can defend itself&the entire #Europe against #Russia
— Eduard Heger (@eduardheger) March 17, 2023
On 9 March, Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď called on his country’s government to decide on sending MiG-29s to Ukraine, after Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated Poland’s readiness to hand over his country’s MiGs.
On 16 March, Duda said Poland would send four of its MiG-29s “within the next days,” which makes Poland the first NATO member country to send fighter jets to Ukraine amid Russia’s year-long full-scale invasion of the country.
Previously, Slovakia donated Ukraine eight Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers.
