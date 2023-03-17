Slovakia approves sending 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Slovakia approves sending 13 Soviet era MiG 29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Slovak MiG-29 Fulcrum on 25 August 2022. Photo: The Aviationist
 

Latest news Ukraine

On 17 March, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger reported on Twitter that the government of Slovakia approved sending 13 of its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On 9 March, Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď called on his country’s government to decide on sending MiG-29s to Ukraine, after Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated Poland’s readiness to hand over his country’s MiGs.

On 16 March, Duda said Poland would send four of its MiG-29s “within the next days,” which makes Poland the first NATO member country to send fighter jets to Ukraine amid Russia’s year-long full-scale invasion of the country.

Previously, Slovakia donated Ukraine eight Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags