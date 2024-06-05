Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Espionage exposed: Moldova’s former top general covert ties with Russian intelligence unveiled in new investigation

Former Moldovan military leader Igor Gorgan spied for Russia for months, found the investogation.
byOlena Mukhina
05/06/2024
2 minute read
Igor Gorgan, former Chief of the General Staff of Moldova
Igor Gorgan, former Chief of the General Staff of Moldova. Source: UkrInform
Espionage exposed: Moldova’s former top general covert ties with Russian intelligence unveiled in new investigation

An investigation by The Insider and Moldovan outlet “Malenkaya Strana” found that former Moldovan Chief of General Staff Igor Gorgan was spying for Russian military intelligence.

Gorgan’s communication with Russian curator Aleksey Makarov intensified from April 2022, following the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Their secret meetings primarily occurred in Chisinau cafes or during fishing trips.

Gorgan used to brief the Russian agent on the country’s political landscape and visits by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s representatives, who planned to procure military equipment and ammunition for the Ukrainian Army during their meetings.

The Russian intelligence officers were particularly interested in Ukraine’s procurement of weapons from neighboring countries, including Moldova. Correspondence highlighted six MiG-29s stationed at Moldova’s Marculesti airbase and requests for the sale of artillery shells.

Additionally, Gorgan provided details about the fuel train routes from Moldova to Ukraine.

It’s unclear exactly when the ex-top general became a Russian agent. A source in military intelligence at The Insider speculated that it likely began in 2004 when Gorgan was serving in a NATO mission.

Numerous of Gorgan’s associates remained within Moldova’s Defense Ministry. One of them revealed Ukrainian officials’ request to establish ties with the Chisinau-based electronics plant MEZON, which formerly produced electronics for the Soviet army.

Ukrainian representatives sought to repair a Tochka-U tactical missile system and transfer technical documentation.

The investigation revealed his informants among Moldovan officials. For instance, one source shared a document with the journalist detailing planned training exercises by the Moldovan army at the Bulboaca military training ground. Moscow spies also sent the documents to Russian intelligence headquarters.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!