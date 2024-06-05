Espionage exposed: Moldova’s former top general covert ties with Russian intelligence unveiled in new investigation

An investigation by The Insider and Moldovan outlet “Malenkaya Strana” found that former Moldovan Chief of General Staff Igor Gorgan was spying for Russian military intelligence.

Gorgan’s communication with Russian curator Aleksey Makarov intensified from April 2022, following the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Their secret meetings primarily occurred in Chisinau cafes or during fishing trips.

Gorgan used to brief the Russian agent on the country’s political landscape and visits by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s representatives, who planned to procure military equipment and ammunition for the Ukrainian Army during their meetings.

The Russian intelligence officers were particularly interested in Ukraine’s procurement of weapons from neighboring countries, including Moldova. Correspondence highlighted six MiG-29s stationed at Moldova’s Marculesti airbase and requests for the sale of artillery shells.

Additionally, Gorgan provided details about the fuel train routes from Moldova to Ukraine.

It’s unclear exactly when the ex-top general became a Russian agent. A source in military intelligence at The Insider speculated that it likely began in 2004 when Gorgan was serving in a NATO mission.

Numerous of Gorgan’s associates remained within Moldova’s Defense Ministry. One of them revealed Ukrainian officials’ request to establish ties with the Chisinau-based electronics plant MEZON, which formerly produced electronics for the Soviet army.

Ukrainian representatives sought to repair a Tochka-U tactical missile system and transfer technical documentation.

The investigation revealed his informants among Moldovan officials. For instance, one source shared a document with the journalist detailing planned training exercises by the Moldovan army at the Bulboaca military training ground. Moscow spies also sent the documents to Russian intelligence headquarters.

